Defense shines as unbeaten Glens Falls beats Gloversville (videos added)

GLENS FALLS — As much time as the Glens Falls Indians spent beating themselves in the first half, they took out their frustrations on Gloversville after halftime of Saturday’s Class B football showdown.

In a battle of unbeaten state-ranked teams, Glens Falls rode its defense until the offense kicked in on the way to a 27-0 victory at Putt LaMay Memorial Field.

“That’s a big, strong, physical football team and we were able to shut them out, so I’m really proud of the way our defense played,” said Indians head coach Pat Lilac, whose team improved to 5-0. “We played really physical, and we started gaining momentum and gaining strength throughout the course of the game.”

“First half, we were a bit iffy,” said senior running back Caiden Wilkinson, who rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. “They were very big kids, but our linemen did a very good job blocking for us and we just took advantage of it.”

Senior quarterback Carson Rath added a touchdown on the ground and connected with sophomore Kellen Driscoll on a 43-yard scoring pass for the Indians.

In a clash of state-ranked teams — Glens Falls came in at No. 13, Gloversville (5-1) was 17th — the Indians overcame a rash of sloppiness, penalties and some chippy play to get untracked late in the first half.

“Sometimes in those big games, you forget the little things, and there’s a lot of little procedure penalties and things of that nature, which was sloppy,” Lilac said. “At the end of the day, I’m happy with the way our team played and happy with how they played in the trenches.”

Rath also had his first-half struggles, misfiring on his first six passes, including a bad interception while trying to throw the ball away. Gloversville defensive lineman Devon Sisco made a diving pick at the Indians’ 8-yard line.

However, just as Gloversville appeared to have a golden opportunity, Driscoll snagged his second interception in the span of a minute and a half.

That ignited Glens Falls’ first scoring drive, a 14-play, 93-yard march that was capped by Wilkinson, who bobbled the handoff, but held on as he was tackled into the end zone with 2:13 left in the half.

“I was all in my head, I messed up and I started talking to myself too much, and you can’t do that in any sport,” said Rath, who finished the game 8 for 18 passing for 107 yards. “If you start thinking too much, it just translates right into how you play.”

In the third quarter, after a short Gloversville punt gave the Indians ideal field position at the 29, Glens Falls drove in to score on Rath’s 1-yard plunge on fourth and goal.

The Indians continued to assert themselves on offense. Early in the fourth quarter, Rath fired a short pass to Driscoll, who shed a defender and raced to the end zone for a 21-0 lead.

Three plays later, Calob Duers picked off a pass and returned it 34 yards to the Gloversville 16. That set up Wilkinson’s second 1-yard touchdown with 5:32 remaining.

“They won the battle up front for sure on us,” Gloversville head coach Jim Robare said. “We’re big, we’re aggressive and they did a nice job of stalemating us in the first half and then, whatever happened in the second half happened.”

Defensively, the Indians kept Gloversville fullback Kyle Robare bottled up, holding him to 54 yards on 18 carries, and limited the visitors to 124 total yards. Glens Falls collected four turnovers, including a fumble recovery by Jared Hance that nearly led to another Indians touchdown just before halftime.

Glens Falls’ secondary proved particularly dominant, knocking down several passes and making for a long day for sophomore Caelan Porter, who went 7 for 22 passing for 67 yards.

“Our DB coach, coach (Mike) Macura, he goes all out on the film, so we know what they’re running based on their formation, and we have it in our minds what’s going to happen, how to cover it, how to make a play,” Rath said. “One of our linebackers, Jeff Brand, our safety, Vincent Westfall, they all got in on knocking passes down or almost getting an interception.”

“I thought our guys were really dialed in,” Lilac said. “We spent a lot of time this week figuring out what Gloversville likes to do, and I think we took away their weapons and made them try to go to other things.”