Day, Burr power Cambridge-Salem to victory

CANAJOHARIE — Evan Day scored four touchdowns and Brice Burr added two to power Cambridge-Salem to a 47-12 road victory on Friday night.

Day scored on a 31-yard pass from eighth-grade quarterback Stephen Yakubec to open the scoring for C-S. Then, after Alex Luke tipped a pass to himself for a 40-yard gain to the C-FP 1-yard line, Day powered over for the touchdown.

Day added a pair of rushing scores in the second quarter as C-S built a 32-0 halftime lead. Burr scored on a pair of short runs, and Brayton Cary added a 42-yard run late in the third quarter to push C-S's lead to 47-0.

