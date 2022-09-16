Day, Burr power Cambridge-Salem to victory

CANAJOHARIE — Evan Day scored four touchdowns and Brice Burr added two to power Cambridge-Salem to a 47-12 road victory on Friday night.

Day scored on a 31-yard pass from eighth-grade quarterback Stephen Yakubec to open the scoring for C-S. Then, after Alex Luke tipped a pass to himself for a 40-yard gain to the C-FP 1-yard line, Day powered over for the touchdown.

Day added a pair of rushing scores in the second quarter as C-S built a 32-0 halftime lead. Burr scored on a pair of short runs, and Brayton Cary added a 42-yard run late in the third quarter to push C-S's lead to 47-0.

Cambridge-Salem 47, Canajoharie-FP 12 Camb.-Salem (2-0, 3-0);20;12;15;0 — 47 Canajoharie-FP (1-1, 1-1);0;0;0;12 — 12 First quarter C-S — Day 31 pass from Yakubec (Burr run) C-S — Day 1 run (pass failed) C-S — Burr 6 run (pass failed) Second quarter C-S — Day 1 run (pass failed) C-S — Day 8 run (kick blocked) Third quarter C-S — Burr 3 run (Day run) C-S — Cary 42 run (Crandall kick) Fourth quarter C-FP — Johnson 15 run (kick failed) C-FP — O'Neil 10 run (kick failed)