Corinth, LG/H-L to join forces in football

The Corinth and Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne football programs have struggled with declining numbers in recent years.
Next fall, pending approval by the Adirondack League and Section II merger committees, the two rivals for the old War Canoe trophy will play together for the first time.
"We're excited about it. It works geographically, just going up Route 9N for all three schools," said Corinth varsity coach Brian Bowe, whose team was part of a merger with Fort Edward in 2019.
The LG/H-L/Corinth football merger has been approved by all three school boards, and now goes to the league for review at the next meeting in January.
"I feel pretty confident we'll receive approval," said Kyle Manny, athletic director at Lake George, which has been combined with Hadley-Luzerne as the WarEagles in football since 2014, and in wrestling since 2008-09. "We're looking to sustain the sport, sustain the offering."
Sports mergers have been a trend over the last several years, particularly among small schools with declining enrollments. Several teams have bolstered their numbers — or saved programs — by combining one or more sports with a neighbor, sometimes a neighboring rival.
"The merger with Fort Edward was a first for us and it went really well," Corinth athletic director Hilary Haskell said. "We've been able to hold out longer than other schools in the league because we're a little bigger. Our (participation) numbers in general have been down."
"Numbers across the board in football have gone down," Manny said. "Last year, we didn't have enough modified players for a team — all we could do was practice. … We haven't had a JV in a few years, similar to Corinth. We want to be able to offer it at all three levels."
Corinth's 2019 merger with Fort Edward was successful, as the combined Corinth-Fort Edward Warhawks went 5-4.
However, the 16-mile distance separating the two schools and Fort Edward's school budget problems worked against the merger. Corinth, Hadley-Luzerne and Lake George — though located over a 19-mile span — are all essentially along Route 9N.
"We were trying to put together what makes sense geographically," Haskell said. "Luzerne being five minutes down the road, and Lake George about a 20-minute bus ride, it's a straight shot. Going to Fort Edward, there's more traffic."
The merger is for the fall of 2021. It would not apply to whatever "Fall II season" the state allows in the early spring. High-risk sports, including football, were moved from the fall of 2020 to early spring by the state because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bowe and new LG/H-L head coach Zac Kozersky, who replaced veteran WarEagles coach Jeff Bennett in 2020, will lead the new merged team, which will remain in Class C. Practices and home games would be split between Corinth and Lake George.
Bowe said they plan to have virtual meetings with players to discuss the merger and possible nicknames and mascots for the new team.
"We want to make the players as much a part of the merger as we can," said Bowe, a physical education teacher at Corinth Elementary School. "We'll vote as a team on a mascot name and picking out uniforms. We want to identify as one, not two or three schools. If they see the coaches are excited about it, that will get them excited about it."
