Corinth, LG/H-L to join forces in football

The Corinth and Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne football programs have struggled with declining numbers in recent years.

Next fall, pending approval by the Adirondack League and Section II merger committees, the two rivals for the old War Canoe trophy will play together for the first time.

"We're excited about it. It works geographically, just going up Route 9N for all three schools," said Corinth varsity coach Brian Bowe, whose team was part of a merger with Fort Edward in 2019.

The LG/H-L/Corinth football merger has been approved by all three school boards, and now goes to the league for review at the next meeting in January.

"I feel pretty confident we'll receive approval," said Kyle Manny, athletic director at Lake George, which has been combined with Hadley-Luzerne as the WarEagles in football since 2014, and in wrestling since 2008-09. "We're looking to sustain the sport, sustain the offering."

Sports mergers have been a trend over the last several years, particularly among small schools with declining enrollments. Several teams have bolstered their numbers — or saved programs — by combining one or more sports with a neighbor, sometimes a neighboring rival.