Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne falls to Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

HOOSICK FALLS-TAMARAC 42, CORINTH/HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: James Sparks threw three touchdown passes Friday night as the Wildcats cruised past the host Mountaineers.

Sparks connected with Jack Cavanaugh, Dylan Baker and Dillon Grogan for first-quarter scores, and Baker returned a punt 29 yards for another touchdown as HF-T built a 28-0 lead.

Sparks completed 6 of 7 passes for 162 yards, with Baker gaining 108 yards on just two catches.

Anthony Palladino added a 1-yard scoring run and Richie Stifter returned a fumble 46 yards for another touchdown for the Wildcats, who finished second in Class C North at 5-1, 6-1 overall. C-HL dropped to 0-6.

H-FT 42, Corinth/H-L 0 Hoo. Falls-Tamarac (5-1, 6-1);28;14;0;0 — 42 Corinth/H-Luzerne (0-6, 0-6);0;0;0;0 — 0 First quarter HF-T — Cavanaugh 9 pass from Sparks (Buckley kick) HF-T — Baker 52 pass from Sparks (Buckley kick) HF-T — Baker 29 punt return (Buckley kick) HF-T — Grogan 4 pass from Sparks (Buckley kick) Second quarter HF-T — Palladino 1 run (Buckley kick) HF-T — Stifter 46 fumble return (Buckley kick)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0