Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne falls to Hoosick Falls-Tamarac

HOOSICK FALLS-TAMARAC 42, CORINTH/HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: James Sparks threw three touchdown passes Friday night as the Wildcats cruised past the host Mountaineers.
Sparks connected with Jack Cavanaugh, Dylan Baker and Dillon Grogan for first-quarter scores, and Baker returned a punt 29 yards for another touchdown as HF-T built a 28-0 lead.
Sparks completed 6 of 7 passes for 162 yards, with Baker gaining 108 yards on just two catches.
Anthony Palladino added a 1-yard scoring run and Richie Stifter returned a fumble 46 yards for another touchdown for the Wildcats, who finished second in Class C North at 5-1, 6-1 overall. C-HL dropped to 0-6.