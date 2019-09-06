HOOSICK FALLS — Gabe Allen rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to help give Corinth-Fort Edward its first win as a merged football team on Friday, 20-12 over Hoosick Falls in a non-league matchup.
Trailing 12-8 entering the final quarter, Allen rushed for scores of 2 and 20 yards. He finished with 18 carries for 108 yards. Quarterback Brody Sullivan added 27 carries for 100 yards.
The Warhawks got on the scoreboard first with a 76-yard punt return in the first quarter. They added a safety in the third quarter.
Defensively, Austin Clear led Corinth-Fort Edward with two tackles and eight assisted tackles, including one for a loss.
Max Kipp and Liam McGarvin rushed for Hoosick Falls' two touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.