{{featured_button_text}}

HOOSICK FALLS — Gabe Allen rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to help give Corinth-Fort Edward its first win as a merged football team on Friday, 20-12 over Hoosick Falls in a non-league matchup.

Trailing 12-8 entering the final quarter, Allen rushed for scores of 2 and 20 yards. He finished with 18 carries for 108 yards. Quarterback Brody Sullivan added 27 carries for 100 yards.

The Warhawks got on the scoreboard first with a 76-yard punt return in the first quarter. They added a safety in the third quarter. 

Defensively, Austin Clear led Corinth-Fort Edward with two tackles and eight assisted tackles, including one for a loss. 

Max Kipp and Liam McGarvin rushed for Hoosick Falls' two touchdowns.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments