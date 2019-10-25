{{featured_button_text}}

TICONDEROGA — Gabe Allen and Brody Sullivan scored two touchdowns apiece as Corinth-Fort Edward rolled to a 40-0 football crossover win at Ticonderoga.

Allen rushed 10 times for 108 yards with one rushing score and added another through the air on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Colby Phillips as the Warhawks (4-4) piled up 24 points in the opening quarter.

Brody Sullivan finished with 16 carries for 69 yards with two scores on the ground while Ashton Sullivan added 55 rushing yards, one score and converted on four 2-point conversions.

The Sentinels dropped to 1-7.

