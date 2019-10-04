CORINTH — Brody Sullivan passed for four touchdowns and Gabe Allen scored three times Friday night to lead Corinth-Fort Edward to a 57-30 non-league football victory over Cohoes.
The Warhawks (3-2) also got single rushing touchdowns from Sullivan, Allen and Robby Benson, who led C-FE with 92 yards on nine carries.
Sullivan completed 11 of 13 passes for 158 yards, connecting with Allen twice for touchdowns. He also tossed scoring passes to Ashton Sullivan and Ghrady Havens.
Ashton Sullivan added a 50-yard interception return for another score.
