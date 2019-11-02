Corinth-Fort Edward 44, Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne 27: Gabe Allen and Brody Sullivan each rushed for two touchdowns to lead Corinth-Fort Edward to a crossover game victory over LG/H-L.
Allen rushed for 137 yards on 24 carries, and Sullivan added 106 yards on 19 rushes for the Warhawks, who finished their first season as a combined program with a 5-4 overall record. Colby Phillips passed for two touchdowns to Will Denton for C-FE.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The WarEagles, who finished 3-6 overall, got 269 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Cole Clarke — two to Shane Clarke and one to Carter Vidnansky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.