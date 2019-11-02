{{featured_button_text}}

Corinth-Fort Edward 44, Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne 27: Gabe Allen and Brody Sullivan each rushed for two touchdowns to lead Corinth-Fort Edward to a crossover game victory over LG/H-L.

Allen rushed for 137 yards on 24 carries, and Sullivan added 106 yards on 19 rushes for the Warhawks, who finished their first season as a combined program with a 5-4 overall record. Colby Phillips passed for two touchdowns to Will Denton for C-FE.

The WarEagles, who finished 3-6 overall, got 269 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Cole Clarke — two to Shane Clarke and one to Carter Vidnansky.

