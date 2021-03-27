Corinth-Fort Edward falls to Fonda on road

FONDA 40, CORINTH-FORT EDWARD 14: The Warhawks started strong in the first quarter, but could not hold off high-powered Fonda in a Class C North contest.

Brody Sullivan scored on a pair of short runs, including a 4-yarder for an 8-0 first-quarter lead, to lead Corinth-Fort Edward (1-1).

Sullivan's 1-yard touchdown pulled the Warhawks within 26-14 in the fourth quarter to cap a 50-yard drive, but Fonda scored on the next play to put the game away.

Giovanni DiCaprio led the Braves with 139 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, and Connor Weaver connected with Garrett Neff for a pair of scores. Weaver completed eight of 17 passes for 158 yards, with Neff catching five of them for 90 yards.

Fonda 40, C-FE 14 C-FE (1-1);8;0;0;6 — 14 Fonda (1-0);0;19;7;14 — 40 First quarter C-FE — B. Sullivan 4 run (A. Sullivan run) Second quarter Fon — DiCaprio 16 run (kick failed) Fon — Neff 25 pass from Weaver (Weaver kick) Fon — DiCaprio 25-yard run (kick blocked) Third quarter Fon — Neff 15 pass from Weaver (kick failed) Fourth quarter C-FE — B. Sullivan 1 run (run failed) Fon — DiCaprio 52 run (Neff run) Fon — Myles 47 run (kick failed)

