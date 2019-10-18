{{featured_button_text}}

Chatham 40, Corinth-Fort Edward 14: Brody and Ashton Sullivan scored touchdowns, but the Warhawks ran into a solid Chatham team in a non-league road loss.

C-FE, which fell to 3-4, trailed the Panthers 34-0 in the third quarter before Brody Sullivan scored on a 48-yard run. Ashton Sullivan added a 9-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.

Ashton Sullivan finished with 58 yards on six rushes, and Brody Sullivan added 55 on 12 carries.

Chatham rushed for 272 yards, led by Quinten Kastner's 87 yards and three touchdowns. Jayshawn Williams added a 39-yard scoring reception from Casey Sitzer.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Friday football recap: All games reports, plus previews for Saturday's games

article

Albrecht, Kuzmich help Greenwich roll past Lake George/H-L

article

Rushing game leads Schuylerville

article

Warrensburg cruises past Coxsackie-Athens

9 updates

Load comments