Chatham 40, Corinth-Fort Edward 14: Brody and Ashton Sullivan scored touchdowns, but the Warhawks ran into a solid Chatham team in a non-league road loss.
C-FE, which fell to 3-4, trailed the Panthers 34-0 in the third quarter before Brody Sullivan scored on a 48-yard run. Ashton Sullivan added a 9-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.
Ashton Sullivan finished with 58 yards on six rushes, and Brody Sullivan added 55 on 12 carries.
Chatham rushed for 272 yards, led by Quinten Kastner's 87 yards and three touchdowns. Jayshawn Williams added a 39-yard scoring reception from Casey Sitzer.
