Coon, Tigers run past Cohoes

HUDSON FALLS — Will Coon rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another Saturday to lead Hudson Falls to a Class B football victory over Cohoes.
Coon hit Peyton Smith, a 6-foot-9 basketball player, with a 48-yard scoring pass. Jesse Mullis and Cameron Plude also scored for Hudson Falls (2-5, 2-6).
Hudson Falls 35, Cohoes 0
Cohoes (0-7, 0-7);0;0;0;0 — 0
Hudson Falls (2-5, 2-6);14;14;7;0 — 35
First quarter
HF — Mullis 7 run (Smith kick), 9:41
HF — Coon 57 run (Smith kick), 5:39
Second quarter
HF — Plude 5 run (Smith kick), 11:12
HF — Coon 49 run (Smith kick), 3:19
Third quarter
HF — Smith 48 pass from Coon (Smith kick), 2:50
Pete Tobey
reporter
Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.
