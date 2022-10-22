Coon, Tigers run past Cohoes (updated version with videos)

HUDSON FALLS — Until last fall, Peyton Smith had made his name on the basketball court for the Hudson Falls Tigers.

On the football field, Smith had only handled placekicking duties.

But on Saturday, the 6-foot-9 basketball center added wide receiver to his resume, as he reeled in a pass from quarterback Will Coon and turned it into a 48-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

It was the final score of Hudson Falls' 35-0 Class B shutout of Cohoes on a perfect fall afternoon that also saw Coon rush for 178 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries. Hudson Falls improved to 2-5 in the league, 2-6 overall.

"My first touchdown ever — it felt pretty good," said Smith, a senior who said he had never played football growing up, either. "It was a fade, so all I had to do was pretty much run straight. Honestly, it was a perfect ball, right over the defender's head. I just caught it and ran for the touchdown."

"He's 6-9 — I just flew it up there and he made the catch," said Coon, a junior lefty. "We worked on that play all week in practice."

That was actually by design, Hudson Falls head coach Brett Watkins said of his instant matchup problem.

"A., we had to get it on film, and B., moving forward to Schalmont (this Saturday), it's something we want them to have to worry about," Watkins said of Hudson Falls' regular-season finale. "He's a 6-9 kid that's probably as good as anybody out there as an athlete."

Smith, who went 5-for-5 kicking extra points and had three touchbacks on kickoffs, also plays golf for Hudson Falls in the fall, so he's been a part-time player until now, with golf season over. He gives the Tigers another tall receiving target opposite 6-3 Deonzae Bright.

"(Smith) came out last year — he was kicking in gym class and I had a video from his dad (Hudson Falls boys basketball coach Greg Smith) of him kicking a 35-yarder," Watkins said. "And he was barefoot in gym class. So coach (John) Barbieri said, 'Have him come out and try kicking.' Last year, he set the school record with a 43-yard field goal at Burr & Burton.

"With Peyton and Deonzae Bright, if they're one-on-one, we tell Will, 'Trust it. More times than not they'll come down with the ball. If you read one-on-one, that's open,'" Watkins added.

The Hudson Falls offense was solid Saturday, scoring on its first five possessions, including short runs by Jesse Mullis and Cameron Plude.

Coon scored on runs of 57 and 49 yards, and set up Mullis' score with a 42-yard dash.

"The line was blocking really well today, Jesse Mullis out front blocking, everyone doing their thing," Coon said. "I just broke loose, saw open field and I just went."

"He's one of the most talented football players in Section II Class B," Watkins said of Coon. "He's a legitimate dual-threat guy — he throws an incredibly good ball and he's probably the fastest kid on the team. We just get him to the edge and let him be an athlete, and you saw that today. Once he gets the space, it's touchdown."

Hudson Falls' shutout of winless Cohoes, holding it to 115 total yards, was a nice turnaround from last week, when it allowed a ton of points and yards in a 66-48 victory over Green Tech.

"We haven't been happy with our tackling pretty much all season long — it's kind of what's been holding us back," Watkins said. "Our offense has moved the ball on everybody — whether it's Glens Falls, Gloversville, the top-flight teams, it has moved the ball. It's just on defense we struggle to tackle, so we refocused on that.

"We're still pretty young, so we're trying to build to the future, as well," Watkins added. "I hesitate to use the word rebuilding because I thought we'd be all right — and we are — but it was more of a rebuild than anybody thought. We're building, we have a lot of juniors, and they get it — it's a great junior class and the expectations for them should be pretty high moving forward."

Hudson Falls 35, Cohoes 0 Cohoes (0-7, 0-7);0;0;0;0 — 0 Hudson Falls (2-5, 2-6);14;14;7;0 — 35 First quarter HF — Mullis 7 run (Smith kick), 9:41 HF — Coon 57 run (Smith kick), 5:39 Second quarter HF — Plude 5 run (Smith kick), 11:12 HF — Coon 49 run (Smith kick), 3:19 Third quarter HF — Smith 48 pass from Coon (Smith kick), 2:50