Conlin, Kuzmich lead Greenwich past Chatham

GREENWICH 35, CHATHAM 16: Freshman Matthew Conlin rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries Sunday to lead Greenwich past Chatham in a Class D non-divisional game.
Jesse Kuzmich added 101 yards and a score on nine rushes, and tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Vanderhoff. Alex Curtis opened the scoring for the Witches (3-0) with a 33-yard run in the first quarter.
Greenwich (3-0);14;14;07 — 35
Chatham;0;8;0;8 — 16
First quarter
G — Curtis 33 run (Kelleher kick)
G — Conlin 5 run (Kelleher kick)
Second quarter
G — Kuzmich 15 run (Kelleher kick)
C — n/a 30 run (conversion good)
G — Vanderhoff 12 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick)
Fourth quarter
G — Conlin 4 run (Kelleher kick)
C — n/a 50 pass (conversion good)
