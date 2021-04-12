 Skip to main content
Conlin, Kuzmich lead Greenwich past Chatham
Conlin, Kuzmich lead Greenwich past Chatham

GREENWICH 35, CHATHAM 16: Freshman Matthew Conlin rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries Sunday to lead Greenwich past Chatham in a Class D non-divisional game.

Jesse Kuzmich added 101 yards and a score on nine rushes, and tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Vanderhoff. Alex Curtis opened the scoring for the Witches (3-0) with a 33-yard run in the first quarter.

Greenwich 35, Chatham 16

Greenwich (3-0);14;14;07 — 35

Chatham;0;8;0;8 — 16

First quarter

G — Curtis 33 run (Kelleher kick)

G — Conlin 5 run (Kelleher kick)

Second quarter

G — Kuzmich 15 run (Kelleher kick)

C — n/a 30 run (conversion good)

G — Vanderhoff 12 pass from Kuzmich (Kelleher kick)

Fourth quarter

G — Conlin 4 run (Kelleher kick)

C — n/a 50 pass (conversion good)

