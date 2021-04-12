Conlin, Kuzmich lead Greenwich past Chatham

GREENWICH 35, CHATHAM 16: Freshman Matthew Conlin rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries Sunday to lead Greenwich past Chatham in a Class D non-divisional game.

Jesse Kuzmich added 101 yards and a score on nine rushes, and tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Vanderhoff. Alex Curtis opened the scoring for the Witches (3-0) with a 33-yard run in the first quarter.