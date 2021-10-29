 Skip to main content
High School Football

Conlin, Greenwich roll past Granville

GREENWICH — Matthew Conlin rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns as Greenwich beat Granville 41-0 in a Class D high school football game on Friday night.

The Witches, who had already won the Class D North title, improved to 8-0 overall. Greenwich will face Chatham in the Class D semifinals next weekend.

Quarterback Jesse Kuzmich threw for 161 yards and a touchdown on 8 for 11 passing. That included the first TD of the game, a 55-yard scoring strike to Deontae Bennett.

Colin Hughes and Bennett also rushed for touchdowns. 

Cambridge holds off Chatham

Cambridge holds off Chatham

Clifford Lewis rushed for 110 yards and scored four touchdowns Saturday to lead Cambridge-Salem to a 37-35 football victory over Chatham.

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

