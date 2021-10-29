Conlin, Greenwich roll past Granville

GREENWICH — Matthew Conlin rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns as Greenwich beat Granville 41-0 in a Class D high school football game on Friday night.
The Witches, who had already won the Class D North title, improved to 8-0 overall. Greenwich will face Chatham in the Class D semifinals next weekend.
Quarterback Jesse Kuzmich threw for 161 yards and a touchdown on 8 for 11 passing. That included the first TD of the game, a 55-yard scoring strike to Deontae Bennett.
Colin Hughes and Bennett also rushed for touchdowns.