{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Columbia defeated South Glens Falls 18-14 in a Class A crossover football game Thursday night.

Isaiah Cuva scored the Bulldogs' first touchdown on a 26-yard run in the third quarter. 

Trey Marcil closed the gap to 18-14 on a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter. The conversion failed, but South High was driving late in the game. On a fourth-and-seven at the Columbia 20 with under a minute left, Marcil ran very close to the first-down mark, but the officials ruled he came up just short.

Joe Johnson led South High's rushing attack with 10 carries for 112 yards. Josh Ahrens added 14 carries for 81 yards.

Marcil was 8 of 16 passing for 113 yards. Gabe Rittereiser led the receivers with three catches for 48 yards.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments