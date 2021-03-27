 Skip to main content
Cole Clarke throws for four TDs in WarEagles' rout
Cole Clarke throws for four TDs in WarEagles' rout

LAKE GEORGE/HADLEY-LUZERNE 56, HELDERBERG VALLEY 0: Cole Clarke passed for four touchdowns, three to Brody McCabe, to lead the WarEagles past Helderberg Valley in a Class D game.

Clarke completed nine of 13 passes for 124 yards, including scoring passes of 35, 29 and 18 yards to McCabe, and 16 yards to Brendan Lamby.

Matthew Johnson rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries for LG/H-L, which improved to 2-0.

