Cole Clarke throws for four TDs in WarEagles' rout

LAKE GEORGE/HADLEY-LUZERNE 56, HELDERBERG VALLEY 0: Cole Clarke passed for four touchdowns, three to Brody McCabe, to lead the WarEagles past Helderberg Valley in a Class D game.

Clarke completed nine of 13 passes for 124 yards, including scoring passes of 35, 29 and 18 yards to McCabe, and 16 yards to Brendan Lamby.

Matthew Johnson rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries for LG/H-L, which improved to 2-0.

LG/H-L 56, Held. Valley 0 LG/H-L (2-0);16;24;0;16 — 56 H. Valley;0;0;0;0 — 0 First quarter LG/HL — B. McCabe 35 pass from Clarke (Pelchar pass from Clarke) LG/HL — Lamby 16 pass from Clarke (Clarke run) Second quarter LG/HL — B. McCabe 29 pass from Clarke (B.McCabe pass from Clarke) LG/HL — Clarke 4 run (Johnson run) LG/HL — B. McCabe 18 pass from Clarke (Pelchar pass from Clarke) Fourth quarter LG/HL — Johnson 5 run (Johnson run) LG/HL — Hohman 11 pass from Ai. Osborne (Sheldon pass from Ai.Osborne)

