Coaches, players react to football, volleyball moving to spring

At least now everyone connected with high school football and volleyball knows when those sports can be played.

The bigger questions, particularly for football, are how, and even if.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday that football and volleyball would move to early spring of 2021 because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. That raises many more questions, one being if winter hangs on well into March, can football teams even get on the field?

But at least there is hope, and that’s what seniors like Andrew Hogan and Stephen Currier of Hudson Falls can hold onto for the next several months.

“I’m glad we’re going to get to play — I wish it was now,” said Currier, the Tigers’ senior quarterback. “I miss it. It’s tough, especially being my last year. Hopefully we’ll get to go out and play in the spring.”

“I was shocked at first, but I’m happy we’ll be able play,” said Hogan, a receiver and defensive back who is coming off a hip injury that cut short his junior season. “I was scared that we would start practicing and they’d keep pushing us back until we couldn’t play at all. I’m happy it got moved back. Hopefully we can have somewhat of a season.”