Coaches, players react to football, volleyball moving to spring

At least now everyone connected with high school football and volleyball knows when those sports can be played.
The bigger questions, particularly for football, are how, and even if.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday that football and volleyball would move to early spring of 2021 because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. That raises many more questions, one being if winter hangs on well into March, can football teams even get on the field?
But at least there is hope, and that’s what seniors like Andrew Hogan and Stephen Currier of Hudson Falls can hold onto for the next several months.
“I’m glad we’re going to get to play — I wish it was now,” said Currier, the Tigers’ senior quarterback. “I miss it. It’s tough, especially being my last year. Hopefully we’ll get to go out and play in the spring.”
“I was shocked at first, but I’m happy we’ll be able play,” said Hogan, a receiver and defensive back who is coming off a hip injury that cut short his junior season. “I was scared that we would start practicing and they’d keep pushing us back until we couldn’t play at all. I’m happy it got moved back. Hopefully we can have somewhat of a season.”
Other fall sports, including soccer and field hockey, are allowed to start practicing on Sept. 21, with interscholastic competition beginning as soon as they fulfill their preseason practice requirements. Section II announced that those sports could play up to Nov. 28, but it would be focused on league competition, with no playoffs at any level, sectional or state.
However, football and volleyball have been classified by the state Department of Health as “high-risk sports” where social distancing is difficult and physical contact is likely. NYSPHSAA opted to move those sports to what it is calling “Fall Season 2,” scheduled to run from March 1 until at least the end of April, leaving it up to each section to determine an end date. The start date for regular spring sports was also pushed back to April 19, more than a month later than usual.
“It was the right decision,” Glens Falls athletic director Chip Corlew said. “There is a lot of uncertainty over starting school and with Covid-19, and then bringing together a large number of kids with all of the social distancing — it’s difficult to do on our athletic fields. This way, it gives school districts time to get the kids acclimated back to school after 4 1/2 months of virtual learning.”
“I’m not totally surprised, I thought they would find a way for kids to have a full season,” Lake George volleyball coach Brittany Jones said. “I was a little bit relieved that they moved it to the spring, because there’s still so many questions — the slightest flare-up and they’ll shut the school and sports are finished. I’m just glad that it’s happening, and kids don’t have to be bummed out by losing a season.”
Coaches, of course, understand that the health and safety of student-athletes is paramount, but the decision was no less deflating.
“My gut reaction is I’m glad there was a decision one way or another,” said Schuylerville football coach John Bowen, who is also the school’s athletic director. “I’m glad we weren’t starting, practicing for two or three weeks, and then pulling the plug.”
“The disappointment the kids feel right now, it’s gut-wrenching to see how heartbreaking it is for them,” Hudson Falls football coach Bill Strong said. “My daughter is a senior volleyball player, so it’s been very difficult. But now we have a calendar, we can make a plan, and the farther we get in the pandemic, if things continue in the right direction, the higher the probability that we’ll have a football and volleyball season.”
Just exactly what spring football will look like, especially in a normal winter when snow is often deep on the ground on March 1, is anyone’s guess. It could be a league- or division-only schedule in a six- or seven-week season. The spring thaw will certainly be a factor. Glens Falls and Schuylerville have the advantage of having artificial turf fields. However, most schools, especially smaller schools like Warrensburg and Whitehall, do not.
“For football, the question is, ‘Can we manage on a compromised field?’” Bowen said. “West Mountain and Gore (ski areas) will disagree, but I’ll be hoping for a mild winter.”
“Our football field is where our baseball field is, too, and we usually haven’t gotten on our baseball field until April,” said Warrensburg football coach Mike Perrone, who is also the Burghers’ baseball coach. “If we have to practice for a couple of weeks in the gym, we’ll have to find some creative ways to have productive practices. There are a lot of questions we don’t have answers for yet.”
There is also an overlap of at least two weeks between “Fall Season 2” and the actual spring season. Would athletes feel torn between playing football and volleyball or baseball, softball, lacrosse and track?
Hogan, for one, is thinking about going out for soccer this fall. With the way the school sports season has been broken up, student-athletes could play up to four varsity sports this season.
“I miss that grind, when you put in that work all summer to get ready for the season,” Hogan said. “I played soccer when I was younger, but I haven’t kicked a ball in about seven years. It would be a great way to keep in shape this fall.”
