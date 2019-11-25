Greenwich senior Chris Albrecht was named the Class C North Divisional Player of the Year, after helping the Witches to a turnaround 7-2 football season with his skills as a running back, linebacker and placekicker.
Greenwich senior receiver Luke Pemrick was chosen as Class C North Offensive Player of the Year, and Cambridge-Salem senior linebacker Hunter Day was selected as the division's Defensive Player of the Year. Hoosick Falls senior Max Kipp received the Class C North Iron Man award.
Stillwater senior quarterback James Galarneau was named the overall Class C Player of the Year for Section II football.
Local players named to the Class C North first-team offense were Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne quarterback Cole Clarke and his wide receiver brother, Shane Clarke; from Cambridge-Salem, running backs Kaedin Ogilvie and Calvin Schneider, guard Cooper Wood and tackle Aden Terry; from Granville, running back Dayton Holcomb, tight end Cody Rice and tackle Alix Prouty; and from Greenwich, guard James Ostrowski. Albrecht was chosen as placekicker and Pemrick as kick returner.
Local players selected for the Class C North first-team defense were Cambridge-Salem linebacker Jordan Dean; from Greenwich, linebackers Gavin Blair and Kaden Hall, linemen Bryce Lynch and Max Maguire, and defensive backs Jesse Kuzmich and Jackson Vanderhoff; and from Granville, linebacker Ben Chilkott, lineman Alex Warrington and defensive back Josh Oakman. Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne's Ryan Becker was named first-team punter.
