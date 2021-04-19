 Skip to main content
Class C goes ahead with football playoffs
Class C goes ahead with football playoffs

Class C has decided to go ahead with a four-team playoff for football to cap off the Fall II season in Section II, according to an email from Class C rep James Ducharme of Cohoes.

Schuylerville and Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, both 5-0, earned the top spots in the Class C North and South divisions, respectively, and will host playoff games this weekend.

On Sunday, the Section II Football Committee had said it had scrapped playoff plans in Classes B, C and D because of disparities between teams having played different numbers of games because of coronavirus issues.

Schuylerville is scheduled to face Coxsackie-Athens on Friday at 7 p.m., while HF-T hosts Mechanicville in the Class C crossover semifinals.

The rest of Class C will play crossover games this weekend and next. Cambridge-Salem is scheduled to play at Granville on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a rescheduled matchup from earlier in the season, while Corinth-Fort Edward plays at Ichabod Crane.

