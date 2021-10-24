Class C football playoff pairings announced

Section II on Sunday announced the Class C football playoff pairings and crossover games for next weekend.

Playoff pairings for Classes AA, A and B will be announced after next weekend's games.

Undefeated Class C North champion Schuylerville (8-0) is scheduled to host Taconic Hills (3-4) on Friday at 7 p.m., while runner-up Hoosick Falls-Tamarac (6-1) hosts Hudson (5-3). The other playoff games are Fonda (5-3) at Class C South champ Watervliet (7-1) on Friday, and Cobleskill (5-3) at Voorheesville (6-1) on Saturday.

Crossover games involving area Class C and D teams include Lake George at Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, Ichabod Crane at Greenwich and Warrensburg at Chatham on Friday night, and Stillwater at Cambridge-Salem and Granville at Helderberg Valley on Saturday.

The Class D semifinals have already been determined by the league standings and will be played on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Schuylerville, with Greenwich playing Chatham and Warrensburg facing Stillwater. The times of the games are still to be announced.

Section II Football Tournament Class C Quarterfinals Friday, Oct. 29 Taconic Hills at Schuylerville, 7 p.m. Hudson at Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, 7 p.m. Fonda at Watervliet, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 Cobleskill at Voorheesville, 1 p.m. Crossover games Friday, Oct. 29 Lake George at Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m. Ichabod Crane at Greenwich, 7 p.m. Warrensburg at Chatham, 7 p.m. Canajoharie at Johnstown, 7 p.m. Cohoes at Rensselaer, 7 p.m. Coxsackie-Athens at Cairo-Durham/Catskill, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 Stillwater at Cambridge, 1 p.m. Granville at Helderberg Valley, 1 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0