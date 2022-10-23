 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class C football playoff, crossover pairings announced

Warrensburg-Lake George and Schuylerville both earned home games this weekend for the Class C quarterfinals of the Section II Football Tournament.

The undefeated Class C North champion Wolverines (8-0 overall), in their first season as a merged program, are scheduled to host Class C South fourth-place finisher Cobleskill (5-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Lake George High School.

Schuylerville (6-2) was part of a three-way tie at 5-2 in Class C North with Stillwater and Hoosick Falls-Tamarac, which was ordered by quarter points. The Black Horses had the most quarter points with 37.5, followed by Stillwater (35) and HF-T (34.5), so Schuylerville took second place.

The Horses are scheduled to host Ichabod Crane (6-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. Also Friday, Stillwater (6-2) plays at Broadalbin-Perth (6-2) and HF-T (5-2) is at Class C South champ Fonda (8-0). The semifinals will be hosted by the higher seed on the weekend of Nov. 4-5, and the final is set for Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at Lansingburgh.

Crossover games for Class D and non-playoff Class C teams were also determined for Week 8. On Friday night, Greenwich is at Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, Granville-Whitehall plays at Chatham and Corinth/Fort Edward/H-L hosts Ticonderoga. On Saturday, Cambridge-Salem plays host to Johnstown.

Cambridge-Salem (8-0) won by forfeit over Catskill/Cairo-Durham on Saturday, as the Cats did not have enough healthy players last week.

The pairings for Class AA, A and B will be determined after this weekend's final regular-season games. The Class D semifinal pairings would be Cambridge-Salem vs. Canajoharie-Fort Plaiin and Greenwich vs. Chatham, but that is unofficial until approved by the Section II football committee. The Class D semis are set for Mechanicville on Nov. 4-5 at times to be announced.

