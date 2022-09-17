Chatham scored all of its points in the first half on the way to a 43-6 victory over Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne/Fort Edward on Saturday.
Chatham downs Corinth/FE/H-L
From the PREP ROUNDUP: Saturday's high school sports stories and photos series
- Post-Star staff report
