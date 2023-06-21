The Capital Region Football Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 induction class, including 13 former players, five coaches, two officials, a veteran media member and an undefeated championship team.

Among the Class of 2023 is Sean Ryan, a former Hudson Falls standout and longtime NFL quarterbacks coach, who is a Service to Football inductees. Ryan is currently an analyst on the football staff at the University of South Carolina. He has been a quarterbacks coach for the New York Giants, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers.

Also being inducted is former Glens Falls standout Corey Brand, who was the leading rusher on the first local team to reach the state semifinals in 1993. Former Hoosick Falls standouts Billy Pine and Brad Burns, who led the Panthers to the 2012 state Class C championship, are joining him, along with Sean McDonnell of St. Peter's in Saratoga Springs, who was the longtime head coach at the University of New Hampshire.

Other former players entering the hall include Kevin Cummings (Saratoga Springs), Dexter Bishop (Lansingburgh), Joe Catalano (CBA/Bucknell), Jason Downey (Shenendehowa), Ed Greene (Broadalbin-Perth/Hofstra), Dan Hunt (Canajoharie/Colgate), Chris Nappi (Niskauna/Union), and from the early days of football, Dave Smukler (Gloversville/Temple) and Furlong Flynn. Cummings, Smukler and Flynn are all being inducted posthumously.

Also being inducted are former Johnstown head coach Barry Clawson, former Stillwater and Mechanicville coach Dick Stipano, longtime Ravena assistant Bob Dorrance, service to football inductee Tom Pendergast, game officials Leo Flynn of Greenwich and Joe Cowell, and longtime Albany-area reporter Bill Arsenault as a media member. Stipano, Pendergast and Cowell will be inducted posthumously. The Hall of Fame team inductee this year is the dominant 1986 Amsterdam team that went 10-0 and won the Section II Class A title.

The induction ceremony is set for Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Polish Community Center on Washington Ave. Extension in Albany.