Cambridge 41, Hoosic Valley 7: Calvin Schneider carried 19 times for 231 yards as Cambridge rolled to victory on Friday night.

Kaedin Ogilvie added 119 yards for Cambridge, which broke through with a 20-point third quarter. The Indians improved to 3-0.

