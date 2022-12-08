Cambridge-Salem's Evan Day named Class D Player of Year

Cambridge-Salem senior running back/defensive lineman Evan Day has been named the Class D Player of the Year for Section II football.
Day rushed for 1,357 yards and 25 touchdowns this season, and added 69 tackles on defense this season in helping C-S to a 13-1 record and a berth in the state championship game.
Also named to the Class D first team from C-S were running back Brice Burr, receiver/punter Alex Luke, guard Mike Riche and linebacker Logan Williams.
Greenwich placed center Aidan Jones, defensive linemen Colin Hughes and Ryan Alling, and defensive back/kick returner Parker Jameson on the first team. The Witches' Dutch Hamilton was named the Class D Ironman of the Year.
Receiving honorable mention were C-S quarterback Stephen Yakubec, only an eighth-grader, along with Corinth/Fort Edward/Hadley-Luzerne running back Matt Case, tackle Seth Tedesco and linebacker Keegan Baker, and Greenwich linebacker Dutch Hamilton and placekicker Declan Kelleher.
People are also reading…
Chatham's Tyler Kneller and Noah Hutchinson were named the Class D Offensive and Defensive players of the year, respectively.