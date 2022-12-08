Cambridge-Salem's Evan Day named Class D Player of Year

Cambridge-Salem senior running back/defensive lineman Evan Day has been named the Class D Player of the Year for Section II football.

Day rushed for 1,357 yards and 25 touchdowns this season, and added 69 tackles on defense this season in helping C-S to a 13-1 record and a berth in the state championship game.

Also named to the Class D first team from C-S were running back Brice Burr, receiver/punter Alex Luke, guard Mike Riche and linebacker Logan Williams.

Greenwich placed center Aidan Jones, defensive linemen Colin Hughes and Ryan Alling, and defensive back/kick returner Parker Jameson on the first team. The Witches' Dutch Hamilton was named the Class D Ironman of the Year.

Receiving honorable mention were C-S quarterback Stephen Yakubec, only an eighth-grader, along with Corinth/Fort Edward/Hadley-Luzerne running back Matt Case, tackle Seth Tedesco and linebacker Keegan Baker, and Greenwich linebacker Dutch Hamilton and placekicker Declan Kelleher.

Chatham's Tyler Kneller and Noah Hutchinson were named the Class D Offensive and Defensive players of the year, respectively.

Class D Football All-Stars Class D Overall Player of Year: Evan Day, sr., RB/DL, Cambridge-Salem Offensive Player of Year: Tyler Kneller, sr., QB, Chatham Defensive Player of Year: Noah Hutchinson, sr., LB, Chatham Ironman of Year: Dutch Hamilton, sr., LB, Greenwich First Team Offense Player;Pos.;School Cody Hyney;QB;Canajoharie-Fort Plain Brice Burr;RB;Cambridge-Salem Tre Weston;RB;Voorheesville Matt Radley;RB;Chatham Alex Luke;WR;Cambridge-Salem Aiden Bowerman;WR;Canajoharie-Fort Plain Lennie Sitzer;WR;Chatham Mike Riche;G;Cambridge-Salem Ben Mead;G;Canajoharie-Fort Plain Tommy Burns;G; Voorheesville Riley Battisti;T;Canajoharie Jason Bablin;T;Voorheesville Brody Montgomery;T;Catskill/Cairo-Durham Aiden Jones;C;Greenwich Aiden Schulte;C;Canajoharie Honorable Mention Offense Stephen Yakubec;QB;Cambridge/Salem Matt Case;RB;Corinth/Fort Edward/H-L Jaxon O'Neil;RB;Canajoharie-Fort Plain Andrew Cillis;RB;Voorheesville Zach Herget;WR;Canajoharie-Fort Plain Eric Richardson;WR;Voorheesville Jameson Balich;G;Chatham Seth Tedesco;T;Corinth-HL-FE Sully Wardag;C;Voorheesville First Team Defense Colin Hughes;DL;Greenwich Ryan Alling;DL;Greenwich Ednel Knapp;DL;Chatham Jeremy Marsh;DL;Canajoharie-Fort Plain Brody Montgomery;DL;Catskill/Cairo-Durham Logan Williams;LB;Cambridge-Salem Jacob Taylor;LB;Chatham Christopher Davis;LB;Helderberg Valley Jayden Johnson;LB;Canajoharie-Fort Plain Jaden Bright;LB;Voorheesville Parker Jamieson;DB;Greenwich Mike Pierro;DB;Chatham Eric Richardson;DB;Voorheesville Cody Hyney;DB;Canajoharie-Fort Plain Honorable Mention Defense L.J. Morse;DL;Chatham Jordan Hayes;DL;Canajoharie-Fort Plain Matthew Kraft;DL;Voorheesville Keegan Baker;LB;Corinth/Fort Edward/H-L Dutch Hamilton;LB;Greenwich Hunter Kelly;LB;Chatham Gavin Vedder;LB;Helderberg Valley Trevor Prancl;LB;Voorheesville Tate VanAlstyne;DB;Chatham First Team Special Teams Lily Farrell;PK;Voorheesville Alex Chudy;PK;Chatham Nick Romansky;Punter;Voorheesville Alex Luke;Punter;Cambridge-Salem Eric Richardson;KR;Voorheesville Parker Jameson;KR;Greenwich Honorable Mention Special Teams Kirsten Hyney;PK;Canajoharie-Fort Plain Declan Kelleher;PK;Greenwch