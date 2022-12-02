Cambridge-Salem's changes helped team reach state title game

CAMBRIDGE — Chad Burr had the crazy idea. Doug Luke thought it just might work.

Turns out, what surely seemed like madness in the heat of August turned out to be a bit of inspired genius that has spawned a brilliant season for the Cambridge-Salem football team.

The coaches' idea — moving players from the backfield to the offensive line, and vice versa — has resulted in 13 straight wins and a berth in the Class D state championship game.

Cambridge-Salem faces defending champ Tioga (13-0) at noon at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, the former Carrier Dome. It’s the seventh state finals appearance for the Cambridge program, and first since back-to-back titles in 2016-17. It’s also the first since merging with Salem.

"It’s what we’ve always wanted — we’ve worked so hard for the past couple of years to get to this game, and now it’s going to take even more to win," said junior running back Brice Burr, who was a waterboy the last time Cambridge reached the Dome. "We just have to play our best game. We have an underdog mentality — that’s what we’ve had all season. Everybody’s been doubting us, and hopefully we can prove them wrong."

The title shot would not have been possible if the wholesale changes to the offense — senior center Zach Toleman is the only starter in the same spot as last year — had not worked so well.

Last week, C-S ground out 351 total yards in a 47-22 state semifinal victory over rugged Moriah.

"It was something coming into the season that we didn't really know,” said Luke, who has been at the Cambridge helm for 25 seasons, including three state titles. “We changed a few people up, put them on the line, and those guys have come through really well — they keep getting better.”

Those players — seniors Mike Riche and Andrew Clark and junior Deacon Schneider, all former skill-position players and none heavier than 185 pounds — became part of a much quicker, more agile offensive line that has opened up Cambridge-Salem's offense.

Together with Toleman and sophomore guard Josh Harrington, they have paved the way for two other players in new positions — former lineman Evan Day and former quarterback Brice Burr. They formed a new backfield with four-back Alex Luke and eighth-grade quarterback Stephen Yakubec.

Day, Burr and speedy Brayton Cary have combined for nearly 3,000 yards on the ground, with Day (1,281 yards, 25 TDs) and Burr (1,027 yards, 18 TDs) both topping 1,000 yards. They have protected Yakubec (706 passing yards, 7 TDs) very well, as he has not been sacked all season.

"The most impressive part of the whole thing is, when those kids were asked if they would change positions — and these guys are going from ‘glory positions’ to not-so-glorious positions — and all of them said without a hitch, ‘Whatever’s best for the team,'" said Chad Burr, Cambridge-Salem’s line coach and Brice's father. "There’s never been a negative word, they’ve never spoken badly about it. They’ve come out every single day and just put in hard work, and they’re a big, huge part of where we are today."

Making moves

Heading into training camp, Chad Burr took stock of Cambridge-Salem's personnel. The team had gone 1-4 in the pandemic-delayed spring of 2021 and 6-4 in the fall season — not the success Cambridge football is accustomed to. Something had to shake things up.

"Last year, we had a bigger offensive line, which was kind of counterproductive to what we do offensively with pulling and everything," Burr said.

But Burr had noticed several players working hard in the weight room all summer, getting bigger, faster and stronger — Riche and Clark, the team’s top returning rushers, among them.

An idea struck him: why not move them to the offensive line for a quicker, more mobile unit?

He sold the idea to Doug Luke, who agreed with Burr’s suggestion.

"What we had coming back on the offensive line was not real strong, I thought," Doug Luke said. "We were big and we were slow, and it was the same as last year and the year before, and we weren’t very successful. So we got back to more like Cambridge football and we decided to go with the kids with a little bit more speed so we could do more offensively."

Of course, Luke wanted a player in return, so he had Day — at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, the team’s top returning lineman — switch to fullback, where he has been crashing through defenses all season.

The new linemen took the switch much better than expected.

"Mr. Luke took us all in the hallway, he said it wasn’t a punishment, he said we weren’t bad at running back, he just said it was better for the team," said Clark, the left tackle.

Riche, a Salem student, had always played running back on offense, while Clark had not played line since pee-wee days, so they had much to learn.

"The pulling, the linemen stance, hitting the sled — I’ve never done before," said Riche, the right guard. "The coaches definitely made sure we were prepared for the first game."

"I learned all the different steps, head placement, we worked on all the little things and we got better since the beginning of the year," Clark said.

"We talk on the line every play, so there’s never a time when you shouldn’t know what to do," Chad Burr said. "When you talk every play, it becomes much easier to memorize the plays because you’re telling each other what you’re doing every time."

Facing Tioga

Cambridge-Salem faces a Tioga team that has enjoyed a recent run of success at the state level, winning Class D titles in 2015 over Ticonderoga, and last year over Moriah. The Tigers are coming off a 41-34 semifinal win over Randolph.

Located between Binghamton and Elmira, the perennial Section IV powerhouse is a junior-loaded, high-powered team with a dual-threat at quarterback in Caden Bellis. Bellis has completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,348 yards and 23 TDs, and rushed for another 756 yards and 10 scores.

The Tigers' leading rushers are Drew Macumber (1,183 yards, 23 TDs) and Ousmane Duncanson (801 yards, 14 TDs), while Evan Sickler and Valentino Rossi are the top receiving targets.

"They’re quick, they’ve got some big guys on the line, they’re probably bigger than us, they’re probably a little quicker than us," Doug Luke said. "They depend a lot on their quarterback, who is an exceptional athlete, and what scares us is not only are they a good running team, they can throw the ball, as well."

"We spread the ball around a bit and get the ball into our playmakers' hands," Tioga head coach Nick Aiello said. "Cambridge is undefeated for a reason, they have the big tailback and good athletes in the backfield, their line is quick off the ball, and they seem really confident in their offense. They like to go no-huddle, that presents problems."