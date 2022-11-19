Cambridge-Salem set for state quarterfinal

Thanks to nature's intervention, Cambridge-Salem got an extra two days to prepare for their Class D state quarterfinal football game.

The game against Alexander, the at-large team from Section V, was postponed from Friday night to Sunday at 3 p.m. at Broadalbin-Perth High School because of heavy snow in western New York. The winner advances to the state semifinals against Moriah next Friday at 3 p.m. at Middletown High School.

Alexander is located on U.S. Route 20 between Batavia and Attica, right where lake-effect snow was expected Friday, so officials were concerned about travel.

Warrensburg-Lake George's Class C state quarterfinal was likewise pushed to Sunday, at 2 p.m. at Mechanicville, because the Wolverines' opponent — Gouverneur, from the Watertown area — was snowed in on Friday.

Cambridge-Salem head coach Doug Luke is used to working around different schedules. His players from Salem can't make it to practice until after 3:30 p.m., so this time of year, they're running some of their practices in near-darkness.

"There's advantages and disadvantages to playing this time of year, but the advantages outweigh the disadvantages," said Luke, whose team is ranked eighth in the state. "We go over the things we do, correct some of the mistakes we made last week — you don't need to practice for three hours this time of year. You prep the kids as best you can."

Cambridge-Salem comes into the game at 11-0 after last week's 36-21 Section II championship victory over Chatham. The team rallied from an early 21-8 deficit with a 22-point explosion in the final five minutes of the first half.

"Chatham was much better than we anticipated," Luke said. "We went down and scored on our first drive, and our heads got a little big. We got shot down real quick — they put it to us for a while. Defensively, we played much better in the second half."

C-S rode the strong legs of 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior Evan Day, who trampled his way to 180 yards and four touchdowns, giving him 1,105 yards and 23 TDs for the season. Junior Brice Burr isn't far behind with 923 yards and 15 scores.

Alexander (9-1), ranked seventh in the state, is coming off a 35-7 loss to Oakfield-Alabama/Elba in the Section V title game last week. Despite the loss, the Trojans are the at-large team that fills what used to be a bye in the state quarterfinals.

In 2019, NYSPHSAA began filling byes in Classes AA, A and D, which have an uneven number of sections in the eastern side of the state, by using a sectional runner-up from another section on a rotating basis. This season, Section II had the bye and champs CBA, Niskayuna and C-S all face Section V runners-up this weekend.

"We had a really fine season until the other day," Trojans coach Tim Sawyer said earlier in the week. "I know we can play better than we did against a very good OAE team. We didn't help ourselves with turnovers. It feels like we have a second chance — we wouldn't want our season to end with our worst game."

Alexander's reward is a four-hour bus trip to B-P to take on a C-S team that has been on a roll this season.

Sawyer said the Trojans have only 18 players available for the game, led by junior quarterback Trent Woods (915 passing yards, 15 TDs) and senior running backs Ricky Townley (717 yards, 11 TDs) and Kaden Lyons.

"They're very similar to us as far as what they do, but it's hard to tell how big and tough they are on film," Luke said. "I just know they're a good team."