Cambridge-Salem rolls past Johnstown in crossover

CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 33, JOHNSTOWN 6: Brice Burr rushed for two touchdowns and was part of a 404-yard rushing effort as Cambridge-Salem rolled past Johnstown in a crossover game.

Cambridge-Salem, which improved to 9-0, will play Canajoharie-Fort Plain in the Class D semifinals of the Section II Football Tournament next weekend at Mechanicville.

Brayton Cary led all rushers with 140 yards on 15 carries, Evan Day added 130 yards and a touchdown on 13 rushes, and Burr ran 15 times for 111 yards to power the host team's running game.

Stephen Yakubec also hit Alex Luke with an 11-yard scoring pass, and Zack Price and Isaiah Lohret combined on a safety in the fourth quarter.

Ryan Hoyt rushed for 111 yards on 15 carries and scored the only touchdown for the Sir Bills (3-5).

