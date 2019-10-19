GRANVILLE — Kaedin Ogilvie scored three touchdowns and Gabe Sgambettera added two more Saturday to lead Cambridge-Salem to a 43-24 victory over Granville for the Class C North division title.
The Indians, who improved to 5-0 in the division, 6-1 overall, will likely be the second seed in Class C for the Section II Football Tournament. The playoff schedule will be announced on Sunday.
Ogilvie rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown, and caught two passes for 78 yards and two scores as Cambridge built a 28-8 lead after three quarters. Sgambettera scored on runs of 24 and 22 yards, and Calvin Schneider also scored from 15 yards out.
You have free articles remaining.
Granville (3-2, 5-2), which has a shot at a playoff berth, got 139 rushing yards and a touchdown from Dayton Holcomb. Ben Chilkott added 117 yards and a touchdown, and Logan Beebe also scored for the Golden Horde.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.