GRANVILLE — Kaedin Ogilvie scored three touchdowns and Gabe Sgambettera added two more Saturday to lead Cambridge-Salem to a 43-24 victory over Granville for the Class C North division title.

The Indians, who improved to 5-0 in the division, 6-1 overall, will likely be the second seed in Class C for the Section II Football Tournament. The playoff schedule will be announced on Sunday.

Ogilvie rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown, and caught two passes for 78 yards and two scores as Cambridge built a 28-8 lead after three quarters. Sgambettera scored on runs of 24 and 22 yards, and Calvin Schneider also scored from 15 yards out.

Granville (3-2, 5-2), which has a shot at a playoff berth, got 139 rushing yards and a touchdown from Dayton Holcomb. Ben Chilkott added 117 yards and a touchdown, and Logan Beebe also scored for the Golden Horde.

