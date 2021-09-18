Cambridge-Salem rolls past Cohoes

CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 48, COHOES 0: Mike Riche rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown and Clifford Lewis added two scores as Cambridge-Salem improved to 2-1 overall.

Alex Luke scored on a 23-yard pass from Brice Burr. Dillon Hughes, Zach Miller and Isaiah Lohret also added touchdowns for C-S. Burr completed 3 of 5 passes for 65 yards, and seven backs combined to rush for 304 yards.

Defensively, C-S held Cohoes to minus-12 yards rushing and 24 passing, and scored a safety in the second quarter.

Cambridge-Salem 48, Cohoes 0 Cambridge-Salem (2-1);20;16;6;6 — 48 Cohoes (0-3);0;0;0;0 — 0 First quarter C-S — Lewis 3 run (kick failed) C-S — Riche 13 run (Crandall kick) C-S — Lewis 1 run (Crandall kick) Second quarter C-S — Safety C-S — Luke 23 pass from B. Burr (Crandall kick) C-S — Hughes 15 run (Crandall kick) Third quarter C-S — Miller 5 run (kick failed) Fourth quarter C-S — Lohret 3 run (run failed)

