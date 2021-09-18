Cambridge-Salem rolls past Cohoes

CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 48, COHOES 0: Mike Riche rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown and Clifford Lewis added two scores as Cambridge-Salem improved to 2-1 overall.
Alex Luke scored on a 23-yard pass from Brice Burr. Dillon Hughes, Zach Miller and Isaiah Lohret also added touchdowns for C-S. Burr completed 3 of 5 passes for 65 yards, and seven backs combined to rush for 304 yards.
Defensively, C-S held Cohoes to minus-12 yards rushing and 24 passing, and scored a safety in the second quarter.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!