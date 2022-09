CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 40, CHATHAM 6: Evan Day rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns to lead Cambridge-Salem to a Class D victory over Chatham on Friday night.

Alex Luke also scored twice for C-S, on a 48-yard pass from Stephen Yakubec and a 17-yard run.

Brice Burr and Brayton Cary also ran for touchdowns for C-S (1-0 league, 2-0 overall), which jumped out to a 33-0 second-quarter lead.

Camb.-Salem 40, Chatham 6 Camb.-Salem (1-0, 2-0);14;19;0;7 — 40 Chatham (0-1, 1-1);0;6;0;0 — 6 First quarter C-S — Luke 48 pass from Yakubec (Crandall kick), 11:11 C-S — Burr 1 run (Crandall kick), 5:24 Second quarter C-S — Day 2 run (kick failed), 10:36 C-S — Luke 17 run (kick failed), 7:51 C-S — Day 10 run (Crandall kick), 5:36 Cha — Pierro 50 pass from Kneller (kick failed), 3:18 Fourth quarter C-S — Cary 5 run (Crandall kick), 5:34