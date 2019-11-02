{{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE — Hunter Day stepped in for the injured Calvin Schneider and rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns Saturday to lead Cambridge-Salem to a 41-21 Class C football semifinal victory over Tamarac.

The win put the Indians (8-1) into the finals of the Section II Football Tournament for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. Cambridge-Salem is scheduled to face Stillwater (9-0) in the championship game on Friday at 7 p.m. at Lansingburgh High School.

Kaedin Ogilvie added 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Indians, who also got a pair of touchdowns from Gabe Sgambettera, including an 84-yard kickoff return to wrap up the win.

Jonah Rescott led the Bengals (6-3) with a pair of touchdowns and 94 rushing yards, while Tristan Nemjo passed for 225 yards.

