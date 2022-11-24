Cambridge-Salem returns to state final four

In the five years since Cambridge-Salem — or at least Cambridge, in its previous incarnation — won its last state title, Moriah has ruled the roost in the east.

With the exception of the COVID-shuttered 2020 season, the Vikings have reached the Class D state finals three times, though they haven’t won.

If Cambridge-Salem (12-0) hopes to cap a most unexpected 2022 season with a trip to the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, it must overcome another rugged Moriah team.

The teams meet Friday at 3 p.m. in a Class D state semifinal at Middletown High School’s Faller Field. The winner advances to face either Randolph or defending state champion Tioga in the state final on Dec. 3.

Cambridge-Salem head coach Doug Luke knows exactly what the Vikings (8-1) are going to do, because he plans to do much the same.

“Moriah’s going to run the ball — no different from five years ago, or 10 years ago, or 20 years ago,” said Luke, whose Cambridge teams went 2-2 against Moriah in state quarterfinal play since 1999. “They’re a power-running team, and defensively, they’ll put eight or 10 in the box and try to make us throw the ball.”

C-S is powered by its 1-2 rushing punch of 6-foot-2, 230-pound Evan Day (1,170 yards, 24 touchdowns) and speedy Brice Burr (968 yards, 16 TDs). Each scored in the team’s 12-7 state quarterfinal victory over Alexander on Sunday. Day’s touchdown early in the fourth quarter provided the winning margin on a bitterly cold, windy day.

Quarterback Stephen Yakubec, only an eighth-grader, has thrown for 588 yards and six scores, but usually hands the ball off.

“We’re asking a little bit more from him this week,” Luke said. “He threw the ball pretty well (Sunday) and it opened things up for us offensively. If you take the ball up in the air, the eight- or 10-man pressure turns into six or seven, and you find that you can do a lot more.”

Morehouse, Wolverines line pave way to state semis Cooper Morehouse, the last of North Warren's players on the Warrensburg-Lake George football team, and his linemates have paved the Wolverines' path to the state semifinals.

The Vikings — whose only loss was a 21-0 setback to Class B Peru on Oct. 14 — returned several key skill players from last season, led by dual-threat quarterback Rowan Swan and running back Riley Demarais. Swan was a key reason Moriah defeated Greenwich in last year’s state semifinals.

“We’re working on a defense to stop their running game. We did that against Alexander and we stopped them pretty well,” Luke said.

“I think it will be a very tough game — they have a good front line and linebackers, so we’ll have to do some work to move the ball on them,” said longtime Moriah coach Don Tesar, whose father, Milt, coached Luke at Cambridge more than 50 years ago.

The Vikings are coming off a 20-19 squeaker over Tuckahoe last week. Moriah opened a 20-6 fourth-quarter lead, but Tuckahoe rallied within one point with about 40 seconds to play. The Tigers went for a two-point conversion for the win and made it, only to be flagged for an illegal man downfield. Moriah stuffed Tuckahoe’s second try from farther out.

“I don’t know if we expected to be here this year, but a lot of people expected Moriah to be here,” Luke said. “They had a lot of kids back and they expected to be very good.”