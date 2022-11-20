Cambridge-Salem rallies to win quarterfinal

BROADALBIN — Evan Day scored from 4 yards out early in the fourth quarter as Cambridge-Salem rallied to beat Alexander 12-7 on a bitterly cold day in the state football quarterfinals on Sunday.

Alexander had the wind at its back in the first quarter and took an early 7-0 lead. But C-S got a touchdown back in the second quarter on Brice Burr's TD run, though a failed conversion left the Section II champions behind by a point.