{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH — Senior running back Kaedin Ogilvie rushed 22 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns to lead Cambridge-Salem in a 26-14 football victory at Greenwich to open Class C North play on Friday.

The Indians pounded the ball to the tune of 49 carries for 352 yards and scored all four of their touchdowns on the ground.

After trailing 14-12 at the end of the first quarter, C-S rallied back to force a turnover on downs and then went five plays for 59 yards capped by a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Ogilvie to go ahead 19-14 with 8:59 remaining in the second quarter.

Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments