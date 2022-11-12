Cambridge-Salem rallies past Chatham for Class D title

SCHUYLERVILLE — Evan Day plowed his way to 180 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries Saturday to power the Cambridge-Salem football team to a 36-21 Class D championship victory over Chatham.

It was Cambridge-Salem's first Section II title since 2018.

Trailing 21-8 in the second quarter, C-S scored 22 points in the final 4:51 of the first half to seize a 30-21 halftime lead. Day scored twice and Alex Luke added a 27-yard touchdown reception from Stephen Yakubec. Two of C-S's scores came off of special teams plays: an onside kick recovery and a muffed kickoff that C-S recovered at the Chatham 2-yard line.

C-S, which improved to 11-0, advances to play Alexander — the Section V runner-up — in a state quarterfinal set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Broadalbin-Perth High School.

Tyler Kneller scored all three touchdowns for the Panthers (9-2).

Check back later for a longer version.

Saturday's Playoff Scoreboard Scores from Saturday's sectional and state regional playoff games.