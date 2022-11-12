 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Cambridge-Salem rallies past Chatham for Class D title

  • 0

SCHUYLERVILLE — Evan Day plowed his way to 180 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries Saturday to power the Cambridge-Salem football team to a 36-21 Class D championship victory over Chatham.

It was Cambridge-Salem's first Section II title since 2018.

Trailing 21-8 in the second quarter, C-S scored 22 points in the final 4:51 of the first half to seize a 30-21 halftime lead. Day scored twice and Alex Luke added a 27-yard touchdown reception from Stephen Yakubec. Two of C-S's scores came off of special teams plays: an onside kick recovery and a muffed kickoff that C-S recovered at the Chatham 2-yard line.

C-S, which improved to 11-0, advances to play Alexander — the Section V runner-up — in a state quarterfinal set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Broadalbin-Perth High School.

Tyler Kneller scored all three touchdowns for the Panthers (9-2).

People are also reading…

Check back later for a longer version.

Class D Championship

Chatham (9-2);14;7;0;0 — 21

Camb.-Salem (11-0);8;22;6;0 — 36

First quarter

C-S — Evan Day 3 run (Brice Burr run), 8:02

Cha — Tyler Kneller 12 run (Alex Chudy kick), 3:55

Cha — Kneller 3 run (Chudy kick), :00

Second quarter

Cha — Kneller 76 run (Chudy kick), 9:02

C-S — Day 11 run (run failed), 4:51

C-S — Alex Luke 27 pass from Stephen Yakubec (Day run), 2:21

C-S — Day 1 run (Day run), 1:21

Third quarter

C-S — Day 1 run (pass failed), :19

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News