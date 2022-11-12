Cambridge-Salem rallies past Chatham for Class D title (with videos added)

SCHUYLERVILLE — Riding a huge momentum shift — three touchdowns in a three-and-a-half minute span of the second quarter — the Cambridge-Salem football team rallied to win its first Section II title in four years Saturday.

Workhorse fullback Evan Day plowed his way to 180 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries as he powered Cambridge-Salem to a 36-21 victory over Chatham in the Class D championship game at windswept Schuylerville High School.

“We came out a little soft in the beginning, and then special teams won the game today,” said Day, a 230-pound senior. “It feels amazing — the last time we were here was my freshman year when we lost to Stillwater.”

“It wasn’t exactly like we planned it,” said longtime head coach Doug Luke, whose team last won a sectional title in 2018 in Class C. “We got down — it would’ve been easy to give up, but we got a break or two at that point. Everything kind of turned around, confidence started rising again, and then we just kind of took care of business.

“It feels really nice — I don’t think we really expected it at the beginning, but it certainly feels real good,” Luke added.

Cambridge-Salem (11-0) advances to play Alexander — the Section V runner-up and the at-large team — in a state quarterfinal game set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Broadalbin-Perth.

Behind three touchdowns by quarterback Tyler Kneller, Chatham (9-2) had seized a 21-8 lead early in the second quarter. Kneller, who finished with 149 yards on 12 carries, raced 76 yards for a score that had Cambridge-Salem back on its heels.

However, C-S engineered a stunning turn of events, thanks to two huge special teams plays.

First, the team drove 65 yards in nine plays to Day’s 11-yard touchdown run to pull within 21-14 with 4:51 left in the half.

“We don’t have a lot of playoff experience, and they kind of punched us in the mouth early,” Luke said.

Then, C-S followed with an onside kickoff — unintentionally, as it turned out — that Andrew Clark recovered at midfield. Six plays later, eighth-grade quarterback Stephen Yakubec — who turned 13 years old during the season — hit senior Alex Luke in the left flat, and Luke turned it into a 27-yard touchdown. Day’s two-point conversion gave C-S a 22-21 lead with 2:21 to go in the half.

Chatham fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Michael Bonneau recovered for C-S at the Panthers’ 2-yard line. Two plays later, Day bashed up the middle for his third touchdown of the game and a 30-22 lead with 1:21 left before halftime.

“Two special teams plays in a row,” Doug Luke said. “The onside kick was accidental, he just kind of kicked it against a guy, and the one down by the end zone.

“I just happened to talk about that this week,” he added, “telling them that we were getting lazy in practice, we weren’t doing the things we needed to do, and special teams was one of those things.”

Cambridge-Salem’s final touchdown drive was helped by multiple unsportsmanlike penalties against Chatham, putting C-S on the Panthers’ doorstep. Day finished off the drive with another 1-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

From there, C-S burned clock, pounding the ball with runs by Day and Brice Burr (16 carries, 41 yards). Day, who often carried defenders on his back for several yards, had also scored on a 3-yard run on the team’s opening possession.

“The line paves the way — they’re like the engine,” Day said.

“We kind of expect the same thing from Evan every week,” Doug Luke said. “He’s been tough — he’s a big kid, he’s not the fastest in the world, but he has great balance. He’s a really good athlete, and when he gets hit, he doesn’t always go down. He’s a load.”

Baxter Mattson capped off the victory with an interception with two minutes to play, allowing C-S to run out the clock.

The Cambridge-Salem team saluted the crowd with a shout of “1, 2, 3, Indians” after receiving the sectional championship plaque — a reference to Cambridge’s sports mascot the school has not been allowed to use since 2021.

“We’re not an explosive team — we don’t have that real quick back that's going to break a lot of them,” Doug Luke said. “But you put your head down and you take your 4 or 5 yards and eventually you get down to the end zone.”

Class D Championship Chatham (9-2);14;7;0;0 — 21 Camb.-Salem (11-0);8;22;6;0 — 36 First quarter C-S — Evan Day 3 run (Brice Burr run), 8:02 Cha — Tyler Kneller 12 run (Alex Chudy kick), 3:55 Cha — Kneller 3 run (Chudy kick), :00 Second quarter Cha — Kneller 76 run (Chudy kick), 9:02 C-S — Day 11 run (run failed), 4:51 C-S — Alex Luke 27 pass from Stephen Yakubec (Day run), 2:21 C-S — Day 1 run (Day run), 1:21 Third quarter C-S — Day 1 run (pass failed), :19

Saturday's Playoff Scoreboard Scores from Saturday's sectional and state regional playoff games.