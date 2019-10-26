CAMBRIDGE — Three running backs topped the 100-yard mark Saturday as Cambridge-Salem pulled away to a 36-14 Class C quarterfinal victory over Voorheesville.
The win puts the Indians (7-1) into the semifinals of the Section II Football Tournament on Saturday, when they host Tamarac (6-2) at home at 1 p.m.
Kaedin Ogilvie rushed for 138 yards to lead Cambridge-Salem, which also got 114 yards from Gabe Sgambettera and 110 from Hunter Day. All three scored touchdowns.
Jacob Ruggles ran for a touchdown and passed to Soyer Mattson for another to complete the Indians' scoring.
Gavin Esposito rushed for 53 yards and threw for a touchdown to lead the Blackbirds (5-3), who hung tough and were within 22-14 in the third quarter.
"We ran the ball well again, we didn't punt today," Cambridge-Salem head coach Doug Luke said. "Their quarterback ran pretty well on us. It was a good close game, they played us hard."
