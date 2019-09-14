SALEM — Kaedin Ogilvie rushed for 114 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries to lead Cambridge-Salem to a 45-19 Class C North football victory over Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne.
Ogilvie scored on runs of 9, 33, 3, 5 and 7 yards to pace the Indians in the scoring column. Soyer Mattson caught seven passes for 120 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Ruggles. Clifford Lewis added a 51-yard interception return to cap Cambridge-Salem's scoring as the Indians improved to 2-0 in the division and overall.
Cole Clarke rushed for two touchdowns and completed a pass to brother Shane Clarke for another score to lead the WarEagles, who fell to 0-2, 0-2. Clarke finished with 112 passing yards and 48 more on the ground.
