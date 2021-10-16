Cambridge-Salem pulls away from Granville

CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 34, GRANVILLE 18: Clifford Lewis and Alex Luke each scored a pair of touchdowns as visiting Cambridge-Salem topped Granville in Class D North action.

Lewis rushed for 94 yards and two scores on 13 carries for C-S, which finished 2-2 in the division and improved to 4-3 overall. Luke scored on a 10-yard run and a 20-yard pass from Brice Burr. Eli Danio added a late touchdown run for the winners.

Matt Barlow rushed for 231 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries to lead Granville (0-3, 1-3) in the loss. Tim Pratt and Alex Warrington also scored for the Golden Horde, who led 12-7 after one quarter and stayed within 20-12 until the fourth quarter.

Cam.-Salem 34, Granville 18 Cam.-Salem (2-2, 4-3);7;13;0;14 — 34 Granville (0-3, 1-3);12;0;0;6 — 18 First quarter G — Barlow 46 run (conversion failed) C-S — Lewis 10 run (Crandall kick) G — Pratt 3 run (conversion failed) Second quarter C-S — Luke 10 run (Crandall kick) C-S — Luke 20 pass from B. Burr (kick failed) Fourth quarter C-S — Lewis 10 run (Crandall kick) G — Warrington 1 run (conversion failed) C-S — Danio 40 run (Crandall kick)

