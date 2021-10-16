 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cambridge-Salem pulls away from Granville

  • 0

CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 34, GRANVILLE 18: Clifford Lewis and Alex Luke each scored a pair of touchdowns as visiting Cambridge-Salem topped Granville in Class D North action.

Lewis rushed for 94 yards and two scores on 13 carries for C-S, which finished 2-2 in the division and improved to 4-3 overall. Luke scored on a 10-yard run and a 20-yard pass from Brice Burr. Eli Danio added a late touchdown run for the winners.

Matt Barlow rushed for 231 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries to lead Granville (0-3, 1-3) in the loss. Tim Pratt and Alex Warrington also scored for the Golden Horde, who led 12-7 after one quarter and stayed within 20-12 until the fourth quarter.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hudson Falls rolls past Green Tech

Hudson Falls rolls past Green Tech

Brandon Fish rushed for 127 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as Hudson Falls cruised to a 49-6 Class B non-division football victory over Green Tech.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News