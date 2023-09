CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 25, CHATHAM 6: Brice Burr rushed 23 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns to lead Cambridge-Salem to its first Class D win of the season.

Brayton Cary added 101 yards on 11 carries, and Stephen Yakubec ran for a touchdown and threw for another to lead Cambridge-Salem, which improved to 1-1 in the league, 1-2 overall.

Yakubec completed 7 of 11 passes for 84 yards, including a 13-yard scoring toss to Baxter Mattson. C-S finished with 344 total yards in the game.