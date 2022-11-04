Cambridge-Salem keeps rolling into Class D title game

CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 52, CANAJOHARIE-FORT PLAIN 6: Evan Day rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns, and Brice Burr added 160 yards and three more scores to power Cambridge-Salem to the Class D semifinal win.

Day scored on runs of 10, 61 and 2 yards, and Burr ran for scores of 82, 10 and 11 yards to lead the winners.

C-S, which improved to 10-0, advances to play on Nov. 12 in the Section II final against the winner of Saturday night's semifinal between Greenwich and Chatham. The Class D championship game is set for 1 p.m. at Schuylerville.

Brayton Cary, who finished with 86 yards, also scored a touchdown for C-S.

C-FP (5-4) got its only score on an 8-yard run by Aiden Bowerman in the first quarter.

Class D semifinal Canajoharie-FP (5-4);6;0;0;0 — 6 Camb.-Salem (10-0);16;22;7;7 — 52 First quarter C-S — Day 10 run (Day run) C-FP — Bowerman 8 run (pass failed) C-S — Burr 82 run (Day run) Second quarter C-S — Burr 10 run (Day run) C-S — Day 61 run (Burr run) C-S — Day 2 run (kick failed) Third quarter C-S — Burr 11 run (Crandall kick) Fourth quarter C-S — Cary 5 run (Crandall kick)