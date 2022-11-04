Cambridge-Salem keeps rolling into Class D title game

CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 52, CANAJOHARIE-FORT PLAIN 6: Evan Day rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns, and Brice Burr added 160 yards and three more scores to power Cambridge-Salem to the Class D semifinal win.
Day scored on runs of 10, 61 and 2 yards, and Burr ran for scores of 82, 10 and 11 yards to lead the winners.
C-S, which improved to 10-0, advances to play on Nov. 12 in the Section II final against the winner of Saturday night's semifinal between Greenwich and Chatham. The Class D championship game is set for 1 p.m. at Schuylerville.
Brayton Cary, who finished with 86 yards, also scored a touchdown for C-S.
C-FP (5-4) got its only score on an 8-yard run by Aiden Bowerman in the first quarter.