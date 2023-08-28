CAMBRIDGE — Last season may have been one of the better coaching efforts by Doug Luke and his Cambridge-Salem staff.

Switching some running backs to the line to create a quicker, more agile offensive front resulted in a 13-1 season and a berth in the Class D state championship game. A 63-20 loss to powerhouse Tioga was the only blemish on a perfect season.

With several of those seniors now graduated, Cambridge-Salem may not have the luxury of wholesale change this season. The team has an abundance of linemen, but not enough backs and receivers.

Cambridge-Salem also faces a more challenging Class D in Section II, with Warrensburg-Lake George and Stillwater moving down from the Class C rank.

"We have about 40 kids, but they're mostly big kids," said Luke, now in his 26th season at the helm of the Cambridge program. "We don't have much depth in skill (positions). Our linemen were skill guys, as well, and we lost all those guys."

Cambridge-Salem also lost a 230-pound fullback in Evan Day, who rumbled for 1,357 yards and 25 touchdowns last season.

However, returning to the backfield are senior running backs Brice Burr (1,125 yards, 19 TDs) and Brayton Cary (717 yards, 8 TDs), along with quarterback Stephen Yakubec (777 passing yards, 7 TDs).

Yakubec, still only a freshman, showed smarts and skill last year as an eighth-grader thrown into the fray on varsity from the start. At 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, he's not huge, but he's mobile enough to stay out of trouble. Burr, a former quarterback, could do the job if needed.

However, receiving targets need to emerge and join returning junior Baxter Mattson on the outside.

"I know that our backfield is pretty solid, our quarterback is solid, our offensive line has better size, but our ends are very weak," said Luke, who enters the season with a 230-42 career record.

Up front, Deacon Schneider (208 pounds) and Josh Harrington (247) return, Hunter Thomas (280) got some starts last season, and Isaiah Lohret (185), back from injury, fills another spot. Replacing Zach Toleman at center was up between four or five players.

"We have lots and lots of big kids — we have 10 guys who are over 240 pounds," Luke said. "But in our system, size is not important. We need to be quick, that's kind of our game. That's what we did last year, we changed a bunch of linemen and made our quickest guys linemen. We can't do that this year, we don't have enough depth in our skill positions."

On defense, Schneider, Burr and Lohret are the linebackers, but the coaches were still figuring out the line and secondary heading into Saturday's 1:30 p.m. Week 0 opener at Delhi.

"We're a typical small school — if we're bringing 45-50 kids out, we're still playing maybe 15 kids on a Saturday. We just don't have the depth," Luke said. "If one kid gets hurt, it changes everything. You move guys around and everything's different."

Last season, Cambridge-Salem marched through Class D in the regular season. It won't be so easy this fall, with Class C champ W-LG and loaded Stillwater both moving down, Greenwich improved, and everyone eyeing C-S as a target.

"I don't know how good we are," Luke said. "We haven't hit anyone yet."