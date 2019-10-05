{{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE — For every big play that the Cambridge-Salem football team made, Holy Trinity had an answer with an even bigger one as the Pride avenged last season’s loss to the Indians with a 49-28 non-league win on Saturday at Cambridge Central School.

Senior quarterback Joe Tortello was as good as advertised as the first-team all-state selection completed 14 of 17 passes for a game-high 335 yards with five touchdown passes, including monster touchdown plays of 57, 80, and 95 yards.

The Indians (4-1) ran the ball well all afternoon, however, as seniors Calvin Schneider (23 carries, 164 yards, TD), Hunter Day (six carries, 98 yards, two TDs), Kaedin Ogilvie (16 rushes for 89 yards and a TD) and Gabriel Sgambettera (eight rushes for 70 yards) provided chunk yards and a team rushing total that would usually equate to a victory.

The Pride (5-0), who came in averaging 53.2 points per contest, were able to withstand the Indians running charge though as Nacier Hundley (123 receiving yards, two receiving TDs, one interception for a touchdown) and Noah Foster (six grabs for 176 yards, three scores, and 47 rushing yards) were off and running throughout the afternoon.

HS Sports beat writer

Follow him on Twitter@Pholehan

