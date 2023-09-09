CANAJOHARIE-FORT PLAIN 35, CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 12: Jordan Hayes rushed for 164 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns Saturday to lead visiting C-FP past Cambridge-Salem.
Cody Hyney completed 9 of 14 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Jayden Johnson and Hayes for C-FP.
For Cambridge-Salem, freshman Stephen Yakubec connected on 11 of 20 passes for 151 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown to Brice Burr. Burr caught seven passes for 99 yards. Brayton Cary led C-S with 85 yards and a touchdown on 16 rushes.