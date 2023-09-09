CANAJOHARIE-FORT PLAIN 35, CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 12: Jordan Hayes rushed for 164 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns Saturday to lead visiting C-FP past Cambridge-Salem.

Cody Hyney completed 9 of 14 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Jayden Johnson and Hayes for C-FP.

For Cambridge-Salem, freshman Stephen Yakubec connected on 11 of 20 passes for 151 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown to Brice Burr. Burr caught seven passes for 99 yards. Brayton Cary led C-S with 85 yards and a touchdown on 16 rushes.

Canajoharie-FP 35, Camb.-Salem 12 Canjo-FP (1-0, 1-0);7;0;14;14 — 35 Camb.-Salem (0-1, 0-2);0;0;6;6 — 12 First quarter CFP — Johnson 36 pass from Hyney (Bowerman kick) Third quarter CFP — Hayes 4 run (kick failed) CFP — Hayes 20 pass from Hyney (Johnson pass from Hyney) C-S — Burr 58 pass from Yakubec (kick failed) Fourth quarter C-S — Cary 6 run (pass failed) CFP — Bowerman 12 run (Bowerman pass from Hyney) CFP — Hayes 18 run (kick failed)