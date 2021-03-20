Cambridge-Salem falls short to Ravena

RAVENA 15, CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 12: Cambridge-Salem came up short in Ravena territory in the final minutes of a non-league game that was played at Stillwater.
"We got to the 15 (-yard line) with two minutes to go, but we had a penalty and we went backwards," Cambridge-Salem head coach Doug Luke said.
C-S had given up an early touchdown, but pulled within 7-6 in the first quarter on a 23-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jacob Ruggles.
Trailing 15-6 in the third quarter, C-S got a 55-yard scoring pass from Ruggles to Blake Baylor to pull within three points.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!