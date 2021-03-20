Cambridge-Salem falls short to Ravena

RAVENA 15, CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 12: Cambridge-Salem came up short in Ravena territory in the final minutes of a non-league game that was played at Stillwater.

"We got to the 15 (-yard line) with two minutes to go, but we had a penalty and we went backwards," Cambridge-Salem head coach Doug Luke said.

C-S had given up an early touchdown, but pulled within 7-6 in the first quarter on a 23-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jacob Ruggles.

Trailing 15-6 in the third quarter, C-S got a 55-yard scoring pass from Ruggles to Blake Baylor to pull within three points.

Ravena 15, Cambridge-Salem 12 Ravena (1-0);7;8;0;0 — 15 Cam.-Sal. (0-1);6;0;6;0 — 12 First quarter R — No. 8 7 yard run (kick good) C-S — Ruggles 23 run (kick failed) Second quarter R — No. 16 run (No. 8 run) Third quarter C-S — Baylor 55 pass from Ruggles (pass failed)

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0