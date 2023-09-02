DELHI — Brayton Cary rushed for 198 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries Saturday, but it was not enough as Cambridge-Salem opened with a 44-33 non-league loss to Delhi.
Stephen Yakubec completed 10 of 18 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns, connecting on scoring passes to Brice Burr, Preston Peabody and Baxter Mattson. Mattson led C-S with four catches for 101 yards, and Burr added 58 yards and a touchdown on 12 rushes.
The Bulldogs finished with three 100-yard rushers, led by Sam Davis with 176 yards and a touchdown, along with Adam Cook (129 yards) and Noah Dungan (108 yards), who each scored twice. Chuck Haight added a touchdown pass to Tanner Bracchy. Delhi outgained C-S in total yards, 465-257.