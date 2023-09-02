DELHI — Brayton Cary rushed for 198 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries Saturday, but it was not enough as Cambridge-Salem opened with a 44-33 non-league loss to Delhi.

Stephen Yakubec completed 10 of 18 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns, connecting on scoring passes to Brice Burr, Preston Peabody and Baxter Mattson. Mattson led C-S with four catches for 101 yards, and Burr added 58 yards and a touchdown on 12 rushes.

The Bulldogs finished with three 100-yard rushers, led by Sam Davis with 176 yards and a touchdown, along with Adam Cook (129 yards) and Noah Dungan (108 yards), who each scored twice. Chuck Haight added a touchdown pass to Tanner Bracchy. Delhi outgained C-S in total yards, 465-257.

Delhi 44, Cambridge-Salem 33 Cam.-Salem (0-1);7;7;7;12 — 33 Delhi (1-0);14;14;8;8 — 44 First quarter Del — Cook 14 run (kick failed), 8:40 C-S — Burr 47 pass from Yakubec (Hackman kick), 6:29 Del — Cook 59 run (Krzyston pass from Haight), 5:32 Second quarter Del — Davis 18 run (kick failed), 11:55 Del — Dungan 54 run (Haight run), 7:52 C-S — Burr 3 run (Hackman kick), :00 Third quarter Del — Bracchy 11 pass from Haight (Dungan pass from Haight), 7:43 C-S — Peabody 21 pass from Yakubec (Hackman kick), 6:33 Fourth quarter Del — Dungan 31 run (Dungan pass from Haight), 3:41 C-S — Cary 62 run (run failed), 2:29 C-S — Mattson 49 pass from Yakubec (run failed), :26