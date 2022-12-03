 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cambridge-Salem falls in state title game

Cambridge-Salem vs. Tioga

Cambridge-Salem players salute their fans after Saturday's game.

SYRACUSE — Tioga pulled out to a 35-0 halftime lead on the way to a 63-20 victory over Cambridge-Salem in the Class D football state championship game on Saturday.

Tioga, the defending state champion, finished its season 14-0. Section II champion Cambridge-Salem lost for the first time in 14 games.

Tioga scored first-half touchdowns on two runs, a pass, an interception and a fumble return. C-S got on the board in the second half on Stephen Yakubec's 1-yard TD plunge, Brice Burr’s 8-yard run and Isaiah Lohret’s 5-yard run.

Check back later for a full story and photos.

