Cambridge-Salem falls in state title game

SYRACUSE — Tioga pulled out to a 35-0 halftime lead on the way to a 63-20 victory over Cambridge-Salem in the Class D football state championship game on Saturday.
Tioga, the defending state champion, finished its season 14-0. Section II champion Cambridge-Salem lost for the first time in 14 games.
Tioga scored first-half touchdowns on two runs, a pass, an interception and a fumble return. C-S got on the board in the second half on Stephen Yakubec's 1-yard TD plunge, Brice Burr’s 8-yard run and Isaiah Lohret’s 5-yard run.
Check back later for a full story and photos.
Pete Tobey
reporter
Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.
