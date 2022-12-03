Cambridge-Salem falls in state title game (with videos)

SYRACUSE — Cambridge-Salem, a football team that always seemed to find a way to win this season, simply ran into a team that could do no wrong Saturday.

Tioga took advantage of crucial C-S mistakes and scored points in a hurry as the Tigers romped to a 63-20 victory in the Class D state championship game at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Tioga jumped on C-S early, using a pick-six and a scoop-and-score on a backwards lateral to build a 35-0 halftime lead and never looked back, as the Tigers (14-0) rolled to their 27th consecutive victory and second straight title.

“I don’t think today was ‘one of those days’ — they’re just a much better team than us,” Cambridge-Salem head coach Doug Luke said after the game. “We could play them any day and they still would’ve smoked us pretty good.”

“They’re the real deal, they beat us up pretty good,” senior guard/linebacker Mike Riche said. “We just couldn’t stop their offense. … They know what they’re doing, they knew our weak points and they attacked.”

The loss put the only damper on an unexpected 13-1 season for C-S — a team whose own coaches were unsure how things would jell after wholesale position changes in training camp.

Three months later, the team was playing in the Dome, with the combined fans of Cambridge and Salem filling the home-side stands with orange and black and purple. It was Cambridge’s first trip to Syracuse since winning back-to-back titles in 2016-17, and first merged with Salem.

“I’m still really appreciative of this season,” Riche said. “I’m really happy we got to the Dome and got to play. It’s always been a dream for all of us. Only three other teams in the state were undefeated going into state finals.”

“It was a tough day for us — it was emotional at the very end, saying goodbye to all of the seniors,” said junior running back Brice Burr, who led all rushers with 98 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. “But it really was a special season. We should be proud of what we did.”

“What we accomplished this year is much higher than we ever thought we were going to go,” Luke said. “At the beginning of the season, we were thinking a .500 season would be pretty good. We just got better and better as the season went along, and we’re 13-1 — not a bad season.”

For Cambridge-Salem, the backbreaker happened early, when Tioga scored defensive touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to open a 21-0 lead.

With the Tigers already leading 7-0 in the final seconds of the first quarter, Drew Macumber picked off a C-S pass and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown.

Then, with C-S backed up in its own end, Tioga’s Karson Sindoni pounced on a backwards lateral that hit the turf at the 5-yard line and trotted in for a touchdown two plays into the second quarter.

“Psychologically it just kind of destroyed us,” Luke said. “You hope that things go well, you get a break here and there, and that kind of builds up the confidence of the kids. But when you do the opposite, you start giving away the ball, confidence kind of drops and drops. And I think we hit bottom about the middle of the second quarter.”

“It was a gut punch,” Burr said of the two turnovers, “but we kept our heads in the game, we put it aside and kept playing right to the end.”

Tioga, the perennial power from Section IV (Southern Tier), proved to be much quicker than Cambridge-Salem overall. The Tigers scored on their first six possessions and added three defensive scores to build a 63-6 lead by early in the fourth quarter. Three of Tioga’s scoring drives took a total of five plays.

Macumber (96 yards), Ousmane Duncanson and Gianni Silvestri each scored twice for the Tigers, including a 48-yard interception return by Silvestri. Caden Bellis added a 51-yard touchdown pass to Valentino Rossi.

Cambridge-Salem was only outgained 377-341 in total yards, but a lot of its yards came late as the offense never got untracked until the second half, playing mostly against Tioga’s backups.

C-S put together a 14-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by quarterback Stephen Yakubec, an eighth-grader, diving in from the 1. Yakubec completed 8 of 16 passes for 72 yards, but was intercepted three times.

Late in the fourth quarter, Burr added an 8-yard touchdown run and Isaiah Lohret scored from 5 yards out, after Zach Toleman had recovered a bad snap deep in Tioga territory.

“It’s definitely a bitter pill to swallow, but we’ll keep our heads high and be proud of what we’ve done this season,” Burr said. “We’ll put in a lot of hard work in the offseason, and next season we start off at square one again.”

“I’m certainly proud of the guys — to come this far is really quite an accomplishment,” Luke said. “We didn’t finish what we hoped we’d finish, but it doesn’t take away from how fun the season was and the things that were accomplished.”

Luke was noncommittal over whether Saturday was the final game of his coaching career. Luke — who turns 70 next year and whose son, senior Alex Luke, had played his final high school football game — shrugged when asked what his plans were.

“I honestly don’t know — I’ve talked about it, and then you have a season like this, and I really had a fun time this year,” Doug Luke said with a smile. “I’m getting old, but I’ll see what happens.”

Class D State Championship Tioga (14-0);14;21;21;7 — 63 Camb.-Salem (13-1);0;0;6;14 — 20 First quarter T — O. Duncanson 12 run (Fisher kick), 3:10 T — Macumber 58 interception return (Fisher kick), :13 Second quarter T — K. Sindoni 5 fumble return (Fisher kick), 11:46 T — Rossi 51 pass from C. Bellis (Fisher kick), 6:07 T — Macumber 1 run (Fisher kick), :41 Third quarter T — Silvestri 13 run (Fisher kick), 10:40 C-S — Yakubec 1 run (kick failed), 4:29 T — O. Duncanson 53 run (Fisher kick), 3:33 T — Silvestri 48 interception (Fisher kick), 1:44 Fourth quarter T — Macumber 50 run (Fisher kick), 11:46 C-S — Burr 8 run (T. Crandall kick), 5:13 C-S — Lohret 5 run (T. Crandall kick), 1:52 TEAM STATISTICS ;Tioga;C-S First downs;13;20 Rushes-yds.;29-219;58-269 Passing yds.;158;72 Cmp-Att-Int;6-7-0;8-16-3 Total yards;377;341 Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-2 Penalties-yds.;5-25;5-29 Poss. time;17:06;30:54 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING — Tioga: Macumber 7-96, 2TD, O.Duncanson 4-70, 2TD, C.Bellis 6-24, L.Bellis 6-16, Silvestri 1-13, 1TD, Sickler 1-9, J.Duncanson 1-0, B.Sindoni 1-(-1), Bailey 2-(-8). Cambridge-Salem: Burr 15-98, 1TD, Day 15-74, Cary 14-48, Lohret 5-24, 1TD, Luke 6-14, Peabody 2-12, Yakubec 1-1, 1TD. PASSING — Tioga: C.Bellis 6-7-0, 158 yards, 1TD. Cambridge-Salem: Yakubec 8-16-3, 72 yards. RECEIVING — Tioga: Rossi 2-92, 1TD, Sickler 2-37, K.Sindoni 2-29. Cambridge-Salem: Luke 3-22, Mattson 2-30, Price 1-13, Day 1-9, Cary 1-(-2).