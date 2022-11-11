Cambridge-Salem faces Chatham for Class D crown

Doug Luke has, in the past, been known to downplay his football teams' chances coming into seasons, only for said team to march on to a Section II title.

Even coming into the 2022 season, his 25th as head coach, Luke insisted things really were up in the air for Cambridge-Salem. With wholesale changes after a mediocre 6-4 season in 2021, he felt his team was, in his words at the time, "one or two years away from being a very good team."

Try about 10 weeks.

Cambridge-Salem has turned into another juggernaut heading into Saturday's Class D championship game of the Section II Football Tournament. The team may not have a nickname, but it does have a 10-0 record heading into a 1 p.m. clash with Chatham (9-1) at Schuylerville High School.

The winner advances to a state quarterfinal next Friday night against an at-large team — the Section V runner-up — at Broadalbin-Perth.

"To be honest, we didn't know what we were going to be like this year," said Luke, whose team is ranked ninth in the state in Class D. "We had so many changes, lots of question marks. Every kid on offense is starting in a different position from last year. But the kids have stepped it up a lot better than we thought."

After opening with a lackluster 18-7 win over Granville-Whitehall, C-S rolled to a 40-6 victory over Chatham and has not looked back. In nine games — one win was by forfeit — C-S has outscored its opponents 372-37, with four shutouts.

The result has been the Cambridge program's 24th Section II finals appearance since 1992, and third as a combined team. C-S lost to Stillwater in 2019, its most recent title game.

"The last couple of years, we had bigger kids, especially on the line, and it just didn't work," Luke said. "We went back to a smaller unit and it worked a lot better."

Luke has been running thunder-and-lightning backfields for decades, and this is no exception. Big senior fullback Evan Day, at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, brings the thunder — he has rushed for a team-best 919 yards and 19 touchdowns. Brice Burr, at 6-foot, 185, has more speed and has 881 yards and 15 TDs, and fellow junior Brayton Cary (564 yards, 7 TDs) is even quicker at 5-9, 140.

The run-heavy, run-often offense is perfect to protect C-S's very young quarterback — eighth-grader Stephen Yakubec, who doesn't need to throw the ball much.

"Stephen does a good job of moving things around out there," Luke said. "He understands what's going on, he's very smart. We'd like to throw the ball a little more, but we've gotten ahead so quickly in games. ... We still need to improve on our passing."

Chatham, ranked 10th in the state, has been on a roll of its own, winning its last eight in a row after losing to C-S. The Panthers, 0-7 all-time in Section II finals, are led by dual-threat quarterback Tyler Kneller and running back Matt Radley. They powered Chatham to a 43-21 semifinal win over Greenwich last week.

"We beat them up pretty good when we played, but they're a much better team in Week 10 than we saw early on," Luke said.